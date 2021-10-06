Coyotes sign forward Alex Galchenyuk to one-year deal

AP Arizona

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes have signed forward Alex Galchenyuk to a one-year deal. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The 27-year-old returns to Arizona after scoring five goals with eight assists with Ottawa and Toronto last season. He was traded to Carolina from Ottawa on Feb. 13 and two days later was traded to Toronto, where he played 26 games. Galchenyuk had 19 goals and 22 assists in his previous stint with the Coyotes in the 2018-19 season. He also was a key part of Arizona’s power play, leading the team in goals and points.