Phoenix police: 2 wounded in shootout, 3rd hurt in collision

AP Arizona

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police say an SUV’s driver and a passenger were seriously wounded in a shootout between people in the SUV and another vehicle and a third person in the SUV was injured in a subsequent collision. Police said the SUV involved in the exchange of gunfire Wednesday night collided with a car at a nearby intersection. The two people shot were hospitalized in serious condition while the person hurt in the crash had injuries not considered life-threatening. Sgt. Ann Justus said people in the third vehicle weren’t seriously hurt. It wasn’t clear what prompted the shooting and no identities were released.