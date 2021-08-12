Facebook constructing solar-powered data center in Mesa

AP Arizona

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — Facebook announced Thursday it is building a data center in metro Phoenix that will use only renewable energy. The company said the data center in Mesa will represent an investment of more than $800 million and will support approximately 100 jobs. The data center will house routers, switches, servers, storage systems and other equipment. According to Facebook, power for the data center will come from three new solar facilities in Pinal County in conjunction with the Salt River Project. Facebook said the Mesa facility will use 60% less water than the average data center, and that the water will be recycled several times before being used for agriculture.