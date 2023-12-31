North Korea’s Kim orders military to ‘thoroughly annihilate’ US, South Korea if provoked

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has ordered his military to “thoroughly annihilate” the United States and South Korea if provoked, State media reported Monday that Kim made the order during a meeting with commanding army officers the previous day. In a five-day ruling party meeting last week, Kim said he would boost national defenses to cope with what he called an unprecedented U.S.-led confrontation. Foreign experts say Kim is expected to ramp up weapons tests in 2024 ahead of the U.S. presidential election in November.

