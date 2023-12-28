Cleanup underway in Capitola Village after businesses get flooded again

CAPITOLA, Calif. (KION-TV)- It was deja vu again for businesses and houses in Capitola Village.

Multiple businesses were forced to close on Thursday because of high surf conditions.

People who live in Capitola say it is heartbreaking to see flooding hit the village in a calendar year.

"It breaks your heart because all of these businesses, you know it took them months to get through last year's damage," Brenda Fulkerson who lives in Capitola said.

Tatiana Lima who owns the Euphora Rio Mix Clothing Store was worried her store would get flooded.

"I'm just afraid we're gonna get flooded," Lima said. "But the whole village went through the same thing together."

PG&E says their equipment" is covered with water and sand which lead to an outage. Power has since been restored to the affected customers there.

Capitola Police also closed off much of the road at the Village as cleanup continues.

Tourists like Heather Vuff who was visiting from New York who were shocked by the damage.

"I just feel bad for the restaurants," Vuff said." They just went through renovations from last time this happened and the stores are closed and counting on all of the tourism.

While some businesses were able to remain open, many along the Village are cleaning up once again after major flooding.