Rally calls for Seaside Police officer to be fired following allegations of excessive force with 15-year-old

On Thursday, a group of protestors in Seaside called for action, surrounding a Seaside Police Officer reportedly pinning down a 15-year old with his knee. People at the rally demanding on the officer, John Crivello, be fired from the department.

“I live here and I am just sickened and appalled by this. By this this disgusting act of police brutality," said rally attendee Stan Williams.

“It was wrong, you know, an older guy leaning on a kid's neck that," said rally attendee Jackie Shaw.

While not on the Seaside City Council agenda, many people took the time to discuss it during public comment. With a third-party investigation currently underway. some said we need to see what the outcome of the investigation is first.

“Whether you like him or not, whether you think he was right or wrong, he has the same opportunity that every one of us has to have the investigation," said one person during public comment.

Following public comment. Seaside’s Police Chief Nick Borges addressed the situation.

“Day one, I saw this, I placed the officer immediately on administrative leave, which is protocol," Chief Borges said. “We have hired an independent source, who specializes in police misconduct, to investigate this as a third party.”

Seaside mayor Ian Oglesby also emphasizing this incident can’t be solved by city council in one night.

“That's underneath the chief of police and city manager's purview to make sure a fair, transparent as possible process is done and then we'll hear results when that comes to light," Mayor Oglesby said.

Roughly 30 people showed up to that rally Thursday, some also saying they were there standing up for the Palestinian people in Gaza. Some of the groups taking part included the Central Coast Democratic Socialists of America, as well as Monterey Palestine Solidarity Group.