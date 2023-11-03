Shuman Hearthouse will soon open its doors to help homeless women and families

Ana Torrea, KION

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Starting November 7, some people will start moving into Shuman Hearthouse.

Homelessness is an ongoing issue in California. But the Shuman Hearthouse is hoping to make a small dent in the problem.

“The homeless crisis is big,” said Evangelina Ochoa, the Senior Program Officer for the Shuman Hearhouse. “But all it takes is that little trickle.”



Thirty-five people will be able to stay at Shuman Hearthouse. The shelter will have

16 beds for women and 4 family bedrooms. There are also three single bathroom stalls and two showers, as well as two family bathrooms. People will also be able to do their laundry.

When families and women walk in to the room, they’ll find a basket of toiletries. On top of that, a quilt is given to each person. The quilts are made by the Monterey Peninsula Quilters Guild.

“Their possessions may be few and very far between,” said Carol Brower with the Monterey Peninsula Quilters Guild. “It can come bring warmth and interest into your life. It's very helpful.”

More than 200 people are currently on the wait list.

“Homeless single women or unaccompanied women and families with children are very vulnerable among the homeless population,” said Robin McCrae, the CEO of Community Human Services.

Also at the site is a family room and work space. Women and families will be able to stay at the shelter for 90 days. The shelter is more than just a warm a place for them to stay. Other support services are available at the Shuman Hearthouse.

“We have two wonderful case managers who will be able to do the intake, assessments, and help our residents here,” said Ochoa. “To find employment or sign up for benefits as well, or the housing navigation. Helping them with rental applications.”

Especially with colder weather approaching the shelter's opening couldn't have come at a better time. That's because the holidays are hard for the homeless population.

“This is something that they don't have to worry about,” said Ochoa. “If they're in a car, where are they going to park? It gets super cold in a car. Being be able to have a warm place, it's going to be very big for them

On November 4, there will be a community open house from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.