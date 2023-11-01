Tense Halloween night leaves community members in Salinas feeling concerned

Ana Torrea, KION

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) - New disturbing details about a shooting that happened in a North Salinas neighborhood. Seven people were injured, leaving one person in critical condition. The six others who were injured are expected to be okay.

On Wednesday, investigators were still on the scene trying to figure out what led up to Tuesday night’s shooting. Crime tape could still be seen as investigators combed through the backyard of a home.

But hours before the shooting happened, neighbors told KION the area was filled with kids trick or treating.

“This is a really popular street for trick or treating,” said Alex Sapien, who lives in the neighborhood. “I handed out bags of candy last night.”

Sapien said he heard about seven to eight loud bangs just as he was about to go to bed. That's when he realized they were gunshots,

“After the bangs, I heard people screaming,” said Sapien. “They were really loud. The first few sounded like they were outside my window, the last few sounded like they were further away.”

Moments after the shots rang out, Salinas Police arrived on the scene. Police said they found one person in the backyard of a home where a party was being held. A cell phone video shared with KION showed an officer tending to someone on the ground.

“It's just concerning,” Sapien. “This is typically a quiet neighborhood. For this to happen, it's terrible, especially on Halloween.”

Several hours before the shooting on Chaparral Street, a 14-year-old teenager was stabbed in Monte Bella Park. Police are also investigating this crime.

Investigators said the teen was taken to a Bay Area hospital. No word yet on their condition. Salinas Police said the teenager may have been involved in the earlier argument.

Carlos Ruiz walks his dogs every day at the park. He said the park is normally peaceful and was shocked to hear about what happened.

“It's concerning because you never know,” said Ruiz. “Especially on Halloween night with so many kids walking around with their parents and stuff. You got to be vigilant.”

“If anything is going to go wrong, Halloween is going to be the night it's going to happen,” said Sapien.