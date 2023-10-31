14-year-old stabbed in Monte Bella Park area, Salinas Police looking for suspect

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Salinas Police are looking for the suspect in connection to a stabbing investigation at Monte Bella Park on Halloween night.

Police said a 14-year-old was stabbed in the back at the park around 8:46 p.m.

The victim had to be life-flighted out of the area for treatment at a Bay Area hospital.

Investigators said the victim's condition is unknown at this time and believe the victim may have been involved in an altercation prior to the incident.

The suspect is described by police as wearing a white t-shirt and jeans, but couldn't immediately provide additional information as they're still investigating.

Police said there was a lot of people out for Halloween and believe there are additional witnesses to the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Salinas Police.