Skip to Content
Top Stories

14-year-old stabbed in Monte Bella Park area, Salinas Police looking for suspect

Google Maps
By
New
Published 10:22 PM

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Salinas Police are looking for the suspect in connection to a stabbing investigation at Monte Bella Park on Halloween night.

Police said a 14-year-old was stabbed in the back at the park around 8:46 p.m.

The victim had to be life-flighted out of the area for treatment at a Bay Area hospital.

Investigators said the victim's condition is unknown at this time and believe the victim may have been involved in an altercation prior to the incident.

The suspect is described by police as wearing a white t-shirt and jeans, but couldn't immediately provide additional information as they're still investigating.

Police said there was a lot of people out for Halloween and believe there are additional witnesses to the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Salinas Police.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Victor Guzman

Victor Guzman is the Assistant News Director at KION News Channel 5/46.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content