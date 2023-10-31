Skip to Content
News

Santa Cruz County gets help strengthening Medi-Cal to make health care more affordable

Pexels
By
today at 5:07 PM
Published 5:03 PM

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Governor Newsom announced that the California Department of Health Care Services is investing $144 million in 145 organizations statewide to help bring affordable health care to more low-income people.

The money will create a more coordinated, person-centered, and equitable Medi-Cal system for millions of Californians.

The following Santa Cruz County businesses that will receive portions of the funding are:

  • 4th Second
  • Abode Services
  • Archway Recovery Services, Inc.
  • Salud Para La Gente
  • Santa Cruz Community Health Centers
  • Santa Cruz County Health Services Agency
  • Senior Network Services
  • Sterling Hospitalist Medical Group
  • Teen Kitchen Project

The money will go towards supporting ECM and Community support services by investing in the workforce, infrastructure IT systems and capacity building.

“These investments will advance the goals of the broader Medi-Cal transformation by building the capacity and infrastructure of providers working to improve health outcomes for Medi-Cal members,” said DHCS Director Michelle Baass.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content