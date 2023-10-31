Santa Cruz County gets help strengthening Medi-Cal to make health care more affordable

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Governor Newsom announced that the California Department of Health Care Services is investing $144 million in 145 organizations statewide to help bring affordable health care to more low-income people.

The money will create a more coordinated, person-centered, and equitable Medi-Cal system for millions of Californians.

The following Santa Cruz County businesses that will receive portions of the funding are:

4th Second

Abode Services

Archway Recovery Services, Inc.

Salud Para La Gente

Santa Cruz Community Health Centers

Santa Cruz County Health Services Agency

Senior Network Services

Sterling Hospitalist Medical Group

Teen Kitchen Project

The money will go towards supporting ECM and Community support services by investing in the workforce, infrastructure IT systems and capacity building.

“These investments will advance the goals of the broader Medi-Cal transformation by building the capacity and infrastructure of providers working to improve health outcomes for Medi-Cal members,” said DHCS Director Michelle Baass.