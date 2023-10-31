Luxury California home, with meth lab, selling for $1.55 million

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Now's your chance to own a luxury California home — complete with "meth lab and meth "contamination" — for sale at $1.55 million.

The six-bedroom house in tony San Jose offers a "great location" with easy access to the freeway, according to a realtor's listing, which notes it affords more than 2,700 square feet of living space.

The listing for the property notes: "Home has inactive Meth lab and meth contamination."REDFIN

That might appeal to anyone needing an easy commute into Silicon Valley, with Apple's Cupertino campus just 20 minutes' drive, and Google's Mountain View home less than half an hour away.

It's in a quiet neighborhood, part of a good school catchment area and has a backyard planted with orange, apple and lemon trees.

There are three-and-a-half bathrooms, a swimming pool, a luxury spa, garage parking for one car, solar panels and air conditioning throughout.

It also has a big patio that is just perfect for entertaining.

Oh, and a place you can cook up deadly and addictive illegal drugs.

"Great opportunity to own a large home on a large 6,000sqft lot," says the listing on property website Redfin before sheepishly noting: "Home has inactive Meth lab and meth contamination."

"Home has not been cleared of contamination and will be transferred to the new buyer in its current state."

A listing on Zillow notes the property's seller increased the price $125,000 on Oct. 21.