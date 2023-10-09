1 killed and 8 wounded in mass shooting at community center party in Pennsylvania, state police say

Originally Published: 08 OCT 23 05:16 ET Updated: 09 OCT 23 11:15 ET By Paradise Afshar and Sara Smart, CNN

(CNN) — A 22-year-old man is dead and eight other people are injured after a mass shooting at a party early Sunday in Indiana County, Pennsylvania, state police said.

The gunfire broke out around 12:35 a.m. at a community center in White Township, where a private event was being held, Pennsylvania State Police said in a news release.

The 22-year-old from Pittsburgh was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Troopers also found eight people who had been shot and wounded.

Three women and five men between the ages of 19 and 23 were taken to hospitals and some have been released after treatment.

An 18-year-old from Chicago is in critical condition, according to the latest release from police. An18-year-old man from Florida is among the injured and the other six are from Pennsylvania.

“At this time, the incident is under active investigation and no suspects are in custody,” state police said. Police are urging anyone with information to contact authorities.

Authorities did not provide a suspect description and it’s unclear what led to the shooting.

The incident adds one more to the at least 538 mass shootings reported so far this year in the United States, according to the Gun Violence Archive. CNN and the Gun Violence Archive define a mass shooting as a shooting that injured or killed four or more people, not including the shooter.

