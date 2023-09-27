First female Eagle Scouts in Wisconsin Rapids honored

Originally Published: 27 SEP 23 10:03 ET By Isak Dinesen

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wisconsin (WAOW) -- Two young women in Wisconsin Rapids have earned a title nobody else in their area has: Eagle Scout.

Maribelle Miller and Natalie Dillon of Troop 9118 have both earned that rank, around four years after the troop was formed, shortly after Boy Scouts started to accept young girls in 2019. They were founding members of the troop, when it consisted of just five girls.

They say completing the requirements to become an Eagle Scout is an honor, but it's not everything to them.

The drive to become an Eagle Scout came from their families, and over time, the Scout Law didn't just become words, but they became pillars for conducting themselves every day.

"It's been something that my family has always valued as well. They're like, 'Natalie, you better be telling the truth!' 'Yes Mom, I am telling the truth!'" Natalie said.

For Maribelle, those qualities were integral in developing her choice for her career.

"As an EMT, you have to be loyal, honest, and stuff like that to basically do your job," she said.

With the rest of the troop looking on Monday, they earned special plaques from Rep. Scott Krug, as a symbol of anyone that puts in the work will be rewarded.

"Their goal was to become Eagle, but not just to get the title, but to live the life of an Eagle," said assistant Scoutmaster Marjorie Miller.

