Skip to Content
News

Hollister High School says there is no threat to campus after threats made online

Hollister High School
By
Published 11:18 AM

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- Hollister High School said there is no current threat to campus on Friday after some concerning social media posts and texts have been circulating.

"We have been working with the Hollister Police Department to investigate and will continue monitoring the posts," said Hollister High School on social media.

There is no current threat to campus. Hollister High School asks everyone to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity.

This comes a day after a student was arrested and a loaded gun was found on campus.

Read more: Lockdown lifted at Hollister High School, one student arrested and one loaded firearm found

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content