Hollister High School says there is no threat to campus after threats made online

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- Hollister High School said there is no current threat to campus on Friday after some concerning social media posts and texts have been circulating.

"We have been working with the Hollister Police Department to investigate and will continue monitoring the posts," said Hollister High School on social media.

There is no current threat to campus. Hollister High School asks everyone to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity.

This comes a day after a student was arrested and a loaded gun was found on campus.

