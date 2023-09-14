Lockdown lifted at Hollister High School, one student arrested and one loaded firearm found

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- Hollister High School was on lockdown for a police investigation on Thursday morning, per the school and police.

Hollister High School sent out a notice via social media just before 11 a.m. that the school was on lockdown and law enforcement was handling the situation. As of 12:15 p.m. Hollister High School said the campus lockdown was lifted.

Police said they received reports of drug activity on campus and found a loaded firearm on campus.

The school was placed on lockdown to search the area for more weapons.

One student was arrested and two more were detained. Police said nobody was injured.

"School has been canceled for the rest of the day. At this time, there is no threat to students, and all staff and students are safe with no injuries reported," said Hollister High School.

Students waiting for a ride will be sent to O'Donnell Gym.