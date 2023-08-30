Man charged with misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter after deadly crash in Seaside

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Seaside Police said they arrested a man after a crash Wednesday morning at Noche Buena Street and Wanda Avenue in front of Mal's Market.

Police said that the crash occurred at 7:46 a.m. and that the vehicle stayed at the scene. Police Chief Nick Borges said an adult male, 49 years old, was crossing the street with his wife to get to a bus stop.

A 46-year-old man driving a Ford pickup truck was making a turn onto Wanda Avenue and crashed into the pedestrian in front of his wife.

Police said they interviewed the driver and had enough to arrest him. He was charged with a misdemeanor for vehicular manslaughter.

Police said he was arrested on an infraction but would not specify what the infraction was.

Seaside Police believe this was a tragic accident but looked for signs of negligence or illegal activity. They investigated this case as manslaughter.

If charged as a misdemeanor, the sentence carries up to one year in jail, fines, and potential restitution, per Orange County Criminal Defense Attorney.

The family identified the victim as Sinforiano Martinez-Garcia, a gofundme has been set up to help with funeral expenses.