City of Santa Cruz launches hazard mitigation and climate adaption plan survey

Courtesy: City of Santa Cruz

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- The City of Santa Cruz launched its Local Hazard Mitigation and Climate Adaptation Plan Survey. From now through September 15, those live and/or work in Santa Cruz can participate in the survey.

Courtesy: City of Santa Cruz

The survey takes about 15 minutes and will help city leaders evaluate community concerns and preparations for the next natural disaster and future climate hazards. The city said its goal is to reduce the risk of natural disasters and vulnerabilities to climate hazards before it happens.

The Local Hazard Mitigation and Climate Adaptation Plan Survey is available in both English and Spanish.

To take the survey, click here.

To learn more about the city’s climate action efforts and process, click here.