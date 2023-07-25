Soledad native, Vanessa Aguilar, getting international soccer recognition

SOLEDAD, Calif., (KION-TV) - Women's soccer is gaining more strength and popularity in recent years, FIFA revealed in the latest report prior to the Women's World Cup 2023. Several local talents are making a name for themselves on the Central Coast.

Telemundo Central Coast and KION spoke exclusively with Vanessa Aguilar, a young woman from Soledad, who was called up to play in the U-17 division of the Mexican national team.

Although the Mexican national team is not among the participating nations in the Women's World Cup. Vanessa Aguilar has managed to be in the sights not only of Mexico but also of the U.S. National team and more professional soccer leagues.

Aguilar help her team win a game in the USL Western Championship, with the San Francisco Glens Soccer Club.

Vanessa started playing soccer at the age of 8. Her parents, driven by their daughter's motivation, sacrificed countless hours to get Vanessa into the best soccer academies.

"We have always supported her in everything we could, and we are very proud of her because she has achieved a lot, it is her work, hers, and also ours, because wherever she has wanted to play, we have taken her," said Lilia Aguilar, Vanessa's mother.

Both Vanessa and her twin sister attend a private high school in San Jose, 90 miles away from their home in Soledad, and this is a trip they make every day.

"It's difficult because we have to leave very early in the morning, and go to train after school, every day," said Vanessa Aguilar.

Her performance in the Bay has led Vanessa to participate for teams like Bay Area Surf, and San Francisco Glens. Vanessa's parents say this gives her a better chance of being called up by professional leagues. Living in a small town like Soledad, they may have not had that opportunity.

In March, Vanessa was called up to participate in the Montaigu Tournament in France with the U-17 Mexican National Team. The news came as a surprise to the Aguilar family, but not to the coaches and trainers who work with her every day.

"I think it's the commitment she has to herself, in terms of wanting the best version of her or her potential," said Ivan Treviño, technical coach at Bay Area Surfing.

Although Vanessa already has invitations to college clubs and has even been spotted by the U.S. National Team, she says she would like to be able to play for the Mexican National Team in the near future.