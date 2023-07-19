CSU campuses mishandled sexual harassment allegations, CSUMB students feel safe on campus

Marina, Calif. (KION) - A state audit found California State University campuses mishandled allegations of sexual assault.

From 2018 to 2022, more than 1,200 reports of sexual assault were made at all 23 CSU campuses. Less than half of them were investigated, per the report.

Students on the CSUMB campus say they have always felt safe but were shocked to hear about the allegations against other CSUs.

Feeling safe on campus is something many students like Kimberly McKinney value.

"As far as my experience here, that's something that they take really serious. They like to nip those types of things in the but as soon as they hear about it," McKinney.

A new state audit finds some CSUs have mishandled sexual assault allegations, failed to launch investigations despite claims, and did not take disciplinary action.

The report also talks about CSUMB, saying the university had 10 reports of sexual assault from 2018 to 2022.

CSUMB says of the 10 reports, four were investigated and one was sustained.

In a statement, CSUMB responded to the allegations by saying:

"At our campus, we have already begun proactive work to strengthen our Title IX infrastructure and we will continue our efforts to enhance our processes in the coming year, as well as to collaborate with the chancellor’s office on systemwide improvements."

"I'm not so much concerned here. I'm just kind of concerned for other people who go anywhere else. And my heart goes out to like the families and the parents of the victims and parents who are sending their kids may be away for the first time," says Megan Staton, a student at CSUMB.

Some students at CSUMB are calling it disheartening to hear of other schools in the CSU system failing to handle sexual assault allegations properly.

"I know the colleges especially are supposed to take this very seriously, as, of course, all people should.

Whether it's a case of just them not reporting accusations that are made by students or staff is one thing, but if they're deliberately hiding it, that's just honestly terrifying to think of," says Eric Garcia, a student at CSUMB.

Out of the 1,200 reported cases, 254 were investigated according to the Associated Press.

People can voice their concerns on Zoom sessions being held as safe places for students and staff to share their concerns. The first one is on July 24th. There will be another on August 22 and an in-person Town Hall on September 7th.