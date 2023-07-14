Final Preparations are set for Salinas Rodeo Carnival

SALINAS, CALIF. (KION-TV)- With the main event just a week away, the California Rodeo of Salinas is putting on the final touches for another event today!

The Rodeo Carnival will be a ten day event and starts at 3 p.m. today.

Organizers say there will be more rides and more food compared to last years carnivaL.

Although last year was the biggest they had because of certain circumstances, Chairman of the Carnival Committee Danny Little says they want to try and match that while also being something everyone enjoys.

“I think that last year folks were really excited about getting out after the pandemic and having our first carnival we'd had in several years,” Little said. “And now this year, we hope we do just as well as we did last year. But more than anything else is about getting the families out, getting the community to come to an event and have something to do.”

Another thing they'll be sure to have at the carnival is increased security. They want to be sure people who come to the event feel safe while enjoying the rides and eating some food.

With things heating up this weekend, Little hopes people that live in the areas that'll be impacted the most will come to get away from the heat while also hoping the heat doesn't impact the carnival either.