Affordable student housing project in Santa Cruz County at-risk after state grant changes

APTOS, Calif. (KION-TV)- An upcoming student housing project at Cabrillo College’s Aptos Campus is now uncertain following grant changes from the state.

The state legislature has made changes to the state budget and cut millions of dollars in grant funding. Cabrillo College and UC Santa Cruz were waiting for over $100,000,000 to build an affordable student housing project, but recently that’s been changed to a revenue bond to be paid back.

“All of the indicators going into June, and the budget deliberations were looking good for the continuation of the grant program," said Cabrillo College President Matt Wetstein.

It's meant to help tackle the ongoing student housing crisis in Santa Cruz County. Cabrillo College student Cole Garcia said it would also greatly help those attending UC Santa Cruz.

“I think the UCSC students can use the housing more than Cabrillo students," Garcia said. "There's more students at UCSC [that are] out-of-state students who are paying much higher fees than we are.”

While the school says many questions remain about what support the state will provide. They said having the school pay back a bond, simply isn’t feasible.

“It's hard for me to see how the project pencils out the way that it's designed right now with certain rent values for students that are very low," Wetstein said.

Wetstein warns the current bond model, would only result in higher rent for students in the project. Other students KION spoke with say the state needs to step up when it comes to tackling the homeless issue affecting many students.

“Let's keep it a grant so that we can be housed we can finish our undergrad degrees and be productive members of the California economy that we paid our taxes for to be a part of in the first place," said Cabrillo College student Kian Dadras.

KION reached out to UC Santa Cruz, but they deferred to Cabrillo College saying they are best positioned to speak about the project.

Cabrillo College points out the bond idea isn't finalized and they are looking forward to continued discussions with the state to find a solution.

