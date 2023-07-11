CSU schools may raise tuition by up to 6%, Monterey Bay students say it’s unaffordable

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION) - Tuition may soon be on the rise, as the Cal State University system is proposing a plan to increase tuition by 6%.

This potential plan comes at a time when college students are already struggling to pay off their loans.

The CSU system prides itself on being one of the most affordable university systems in the nation.

The plan to raise the tuition by about six percent, however, has caught some students off guard. Forbes says the federal student loan portfolio currently totals more than $1.6 trillion, owed by about 43 million borrowers.

In California, students owe an average of $36,188.44, according to Forbes.

"It's it's hard thinking that I might not be able to continue school because of the big price jump," said Jazmine Lopez, a student at CSUMB.

Jazmine is a first-generation college student. She commutes from Hollister to attend class, with hopes to one day be able to afford to live on campus.

"I was even thinking about moving into campus just to get more involved because I love truly love it here. I can't afford to live on campus. that's that's hard," said Lopez.

Now, she doesn't even know if she will ever be able to walk the stage.

"It's hard to think that I might not be able to complete my four years just because I can't afford it," said Lopez.

The CSU board of trustees is considering raising tuition for the Fall 2024 semester by about six percent.

"We need to take into consideration the student holistically. Once we don't see the students as how they are and their multiple identities that are very salient to them, then that's when we stop being student-centered," said Ernesto Verduzco, an academic advisor.

This upcoming academic year will cost around $5,700.

The proposed tuition increase will raise that from around six thousand in 2024/2025 to over $7,600 in 2028/2029.

CSU officials say this is all to meet the budget gap.

"Let's go one step further. You know that tuition and fees that sticker price should never be the reason that a student doesn't consider even applying to a CSU," said Julia L. Lopez, CSU board of trustees.

Other students like Chrystina who work three jobs, finds this news hard to believe.

"It's just got really hard to pay it all off, especially with housing, because unfortunately, my FAFSA does not cover all that," said Chrystina Utley, a student at CSUMB.

According to CSUMB, this would be the second increase in the past 11 years. CSU board of trustees won't vote on the potential tuition increase until September.