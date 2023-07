Karl Cooke, KION

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- A stolen car chase ended at southbound Highway 101 near the Laurel exit.

CHP told KION a woman stole a car out of Walnut Creek. According to our reporter on scene, the stolen car was a silver Toyota SUV that had back bumper damage.

The woman is now in custody. Police from Walnut Creek will be picking the woman, where she will be booked in their jurisdiction.