Businesses on the Monterey Peninsula ready for more foot traffic ahead of eventful weekend

Salinas, Calif. (KION) - With a variety of events taking place on the Central Coast, the Chamber of Commerce and local businesses say they are already seeing more foot traffic.

Several events are going on including a historic tournament happening on Pebble Beach.

All of this expecting to boost the local economy on the Central Coast.

The Chamber of Commerce and businesses say they are already seeing more people stepping into town.

History is taking place on the Central Coast. For the first time, the US Women's Open will be taking place at Pebble Beach.

"Since this is kind of the first event, especially for the U.S. Women's Open. probably we'll see quite a bit more this weekend. I expect Friday from now through Saturday, it's going to start to get really busy," said Jenny Macmurdo, the CEO of Pacific Grove Chamber of Commerce.

Businesses on the Monterey Peninsula, already seeing the event bringing in more people.

"What's really nice is that I've been seeing people come in wearing the pebble shirts and so I know is directly related to the golf course which is nice," said Scott Kirkpatrick, owner of Rock N' Role Donut Bar.

Adrian Johnson is the owner of the Artisana Gallery and is the organizer for First Fridays in Pacific Grove.

She says the event is bringing in a lot of attention, and hopes it will reflect on First Fridays.

"I'm very hopeful that it will be such a success that they'll make every effort to bring it back year after year. We'll just have to see what happens. you know, there's a lot of buzz, so hopefully, you know, it'll have an impact," said Johnson.

The Chamber of Commerce says they are hopeful the event will be as big as the time the men's open happened at Pebble Beach back in 2019.

"It's kind of its inaugural year. so everybody's just really evaluating and watching and seeing what it's like this year so that when and if they come back, we'll be prepared for the next time," Macmurdo

Although this is the first time the U.S. Women's Open is happening on the Central Coast, some local traditions will carry on this weekend.

Some events to mark on your calendar are Superbike Speedfest, Soledad Hot Summer Days, and the Monterey Beer Festival.

"It brings people in who may not have been to the peninsula before they get to spend some time in our communities as well, get to see what we're about," said Macmurdo.

"The coast is beautiful there's nothing like it in the world," said Yussef Olive, who is visiting Monterey.