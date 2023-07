SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police said their SWAT unit was out today near East Market and Kenneth Avenue Thursday morning.

Police said two were arrested and various illegal items were confiscated.

Among the items taken were five handguns, two pounds of meth, 70 grams of cocaine and 60 M30 fentanyl pills, said police.

This is all Salinas Police could release to KION at the moment.