Patriotic bikes and wagons line Hollister streets for annual Kiddie Parade

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- The streets of Hollister were packed with decorated bikes, wagons, and scooters for the city's annual Kiddie Parade for the Fourth of July.

The parade kicked off at 10 a.m. Tuesday and brought out nearly a thousand people in their patriotic gear. According to the City of Hollister's Recreation Department, who ran this year's event, the tradition has been going on for nearly 20 years.

Those in the parade took over San Benito Street, and there was no shortage of creative ways to celebrate.

Hollister resident Cierra Valdez brought her family out in a decorated mini-kid car.

"They were leftover decorations from house decor and stuff like that and we would ask the kids you know, what do they want to decorate? How did they want to decorate it? They kind of just went with their own idea," Valdez said.

The parade finished at the Hollister Veteran's Memorial Building, where people could take photos with many patriotic figures.