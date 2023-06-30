Web designer in Supreme Court gay rights ruling cited client who denies making wedding site request

DENVER (AP) — A Colorado web designer who the U.S. Supreme Court ruled could refuse to make a wedding website for gay couples had cited a request from a man who says he never asked to work with her. The request in dispute wasn’t the basis for the federal lawsuit filed preemptively seven years ago by web designer Lorie Smith. But as the case advanced, it was referenced by her attorneys when lawyers for the state of Colorado pressed Smith on whether she had sufficient grounds to sue. The revelation distracts from Smith’s victory. Friday’s ruling is widely considered a setback for gay rights.

By COLLEEN SLEVIN, JESSE BEDAYN and MATTHEW BROWN Associated Press

