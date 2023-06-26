Monterey County receives millions for early learning program, seeks more for staff retention

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) - The County of Monterey was awarded $11,224,830 to help support their early child readiness programs. The county's Office of Education said it will help these programs in various ways, but said it could use more fund to help with staff retention.

For many families, early learning has played a vital role in their child's development.

"It's definitely that was a good entrance into exposure, what it's like to be part of the school learning," Erica Ruiz said about her son Gabriel. "They definitely need exposure to other children and learning how to play and share and all of those things are vital

Erica said her son Gabriel recently finished his first year of TK and that it's been incredibly important in the years after the pandemic.

“Our program, it really gives them the leg up and that early introduction to teaching and learning," Monterey County Superintendent of Schools Dr. Deneen Guss said.

Dr. Guss points out staffing levels are currently in a good place, but retaining staff continues to be a challenge.

“Educators realize that they can have a better salary, if they go into the TK-12 world. But we really need the best and the brightest with our littles as well. And so the way to really improve that is to improve or increase the salaries of our early learning educators," Dr. Guss said.

While this issue isn't unique to Monterey County, she'd like to see additional head start funding, whether from state for federal sources to make it happen. The office of education is hoping that would go a long way towards helping the little ones in the program.

The Monterey County Office of Education points out their early education program operates in 24 areas across the county, serving about 650 children. You can find more information on their program on their website.