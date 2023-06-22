Demolition begins at Fremont Elementary School, as former faculty reflect on memories

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) Demolition of some of the structures at Fremont Elementary School started Thursday morning, following delays earlier in the week.

Chet Cortes, a faculty member at the school for 30 years, could be seen reflecting on his memories at the campus, as the rear classrooms were torn down.

Read more: Alisal Community School and Fremont Elementary demolition delayed

“I never thought that I would see my school being demolished, and so it's sad for me," Chet Cortes said.

“It's still a part of me and all the students, the faculty, the administration, I have just fond memories." said former faculty member Lucy Vasquez.

Alisal Union School District Superintendent James Koenig says crews had to address hazardous materials like asbestos, before tearing down the buildings.

“It wasn't really a delay that was actually the beginning of the demolition project," Superintendent Koenig said.

Fremont Elementary first opened back in 1941. The new project is being funded by Measure M funds.

In terms of what the community will get out of the new buildings, Superintendent Koenig said, "They'll have schools that are purpose-built for the education of today's students.”

Koenig went on to say, the new facility will have features the demolished building didn't have like air conditioning, better lighting, and an overall more uplifting environment.

While the building will soon be done, those who have been through the school say the memories will continue to live on. The school district said the demolition is expected to take up to ten days. Meanwhile, construction of the new building is set to take place over the next couple of years.