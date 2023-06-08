Hollister food trucks approved to apply for permits around the city

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- The City of Hollister unanimously approved loosening up restrictions on food trucks Monday. This new ordinance will go into effect on July 20th.

Food truck owners are excited that they won't be isolated to one part of town anymore. This new ordinance will allow food trucks to be set up in more areas in town, not just on the north side.

Joseph Elmhorst, the owner of Steakstop, was one of the first mobile businesses to operate in Hollister almost two years ago. He says the decision is a win for the city.

"We had no idea that it was illegal for food trucks to operate in this area. So we ended up buying our first food truck and adapting it and basically building it ourselves and we brought it into Hollister," said Elmhorst.

He says the current restrictions for food trucks are outdated and has been in talks with the city to remove them because he says it's hard to reach customers.

"Were given one permit for like the it's the northern part of town, it's out by the airport and it's very limited," said Elmhorst.

"They were really strict the zones are in the outskirts of town which is hard because there's not much traffic," said the owner of Klamaronzitos, Raziel Silva.

Both Silva and Elmorst can breathe a sigh of relief after Hollister city council lifted restrictions.

"I get to connect with my customers and kind of meet them halfway and meet them in an area of town that's safe," said Elmorst.

Other food truck owners say the same.

"I believe there's going to be a lot more exposure to people that don't know about us," said Silva.

Food trucks were only allowed to operate in the northern section of town by the airport. Now the new ordinance will allow three different types of permits:

Short-term permit just under two hours

Longer-term permits by the airport

Four-hour permits

These permits won't be allowed in areas with diagonal parking for health reasons.

The Mayor of Hollister, Mia Casey, said this was a long time coming, but some people did oppose the new ordinance.

"Some brick-and-mortar restaurant folks come in that were a little concerned about competition or having somebody park in front of them," said Casey "But that's not going to happen, especially in our downtown because of the angle and parking."

Overall the city and food trucks are happy about the change.

"This just gives a little more options for the food trucks and for our community," said Casey.

"July 20th, when this thing goes into law, I will be the first one there signing up for my permits and getting ready to go," said Elmors.

The permit to operate a food truck in Hollister is about $156.