South Korea cancels satellite launch plan citing technical problem

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea has canceled its plan to launch its first commercial-grade satellite citing a technical issue, days after rival North Korea reaffirmed its push to place its first military spy satellite into orbit. The cancellation was announced two hours before South Korea’s homegrown Nuri space launch vehicle carrying the satellite was scheduled to lift off Wednesday evening. Officials say a communication problem between computers involved in the launch process was found during preparations. South Korea’s satellite launch plan was being closely watched by outsiders. Last week, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reviewed a finished spy satellite and approved a future action plan on its launch.

