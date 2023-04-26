Salinas Police looking for three suspects related to shooting at Acosta Plaza

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police is looking for three male suspects believed to be connected to a shooting that took place on the 900 block of Acosta Plaza on Wednesday morning.

Salinas Police said the only descriptions provided of the suspects was that they were three Hispanic males, one with long hair and no clothing description.

Officers received a ShotSpotter activation and 911 calls reporting multiple gunshots in the area of the 900 block of Acosta Plaza. Officers said A 34-year-old male victim tried to flag down motorists at a gas station located on East Laurel Drive and North Sanborn Road.

The male victim had a single gunshot wound in the upper body and was transported to a local hospital. The victim is currently in stable condition with non-life-threatening wounds.

Officers searched the area and found multiple bullet castings in front of 915 Acosta Plaza. Witnesses in the area reportedly saw a gray Honda chasing the victim just before the shots were fired.