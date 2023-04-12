NYPD, Mayor Adams unveil robot police dogs in Times Square

By MARCIA KRAMER, JESSE ZANGER

NEW YORK (WCBS) — Robots will now take their place beside the city’s men and women in blue.

Mayor Eric Adams said Tuesday he’s combing the world for the latest technology to put the NYPD at the forefront of fighting crime.

From a galaxy far far away — or at least Times Square — the NYPD has entered the 21st century with crime-fighting robots to patrol subway stations, or the Crossroads of the World.

The robots can really talk, either to people who need help or to the bad guys.

“Hello, Mayor Adams, we are here to get stuff done,” one said.

But that’s not all. There is also a StarChase system that avoids dangerous car chases by attaching a GPS tag, either by mounted or hand-held launchers.

In addition, a robotic device called Digidog is designed to assist the NYPD in investigating high-risk or hazardous incidents.

“We want the public to know that the use of these technologies will be transparent, consistent, and always done in collaboration with the people that we serve,” NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said.

Sewell was responding to intense community backlash that happened the first time the NYPD tried to use the futuristic Digidog during the de Blasio administration. Some described it as a manifestation of overly aggressive police tactics used in poor communities.

“I believe that technology is here. We cannot be afraid of it, and as the commissioner stated, transparency is the key,” Adams said.

A number of groups attacked the city’s latest foray into the 21st century, including Communities United for Police Reform, which said, “We need to invest in housing, education, mental health care and community programs that will keep us safe, not investment in new and expensive technologies to criminalize us further.”

“If we we’re not willing to move forward and use technology on how to properly keep cities safe, then you would not keep up with those who are doing harmful things to hurt New Yorkers,” Adams said.

The Digidog weighs 70 pounds and moves at a top speed of 3.5 mph. Police call it “ideal for hostage negotiations, barricaded individuals, hazardous chemical/radiation zones, and other dangerous incidents.” The Digidog is capable of two-way communication and can be equipped with a variety of detection equipment. They’ll start being deployed this summer.

The NYPD insists the Digidogs would never carry weapons or be used for surveillance purposes.

Officials say they would be glad to meet with concerned community leaders to explain the new technology and its importance in fighting crime.

