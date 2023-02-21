Santa Cruz County volunteer recruit firefighter dies during training exercise

BEN LOMOND, Calif. (KION-TV)- Santa Cruz County said that a Santa Cruz County Fire Department volunteer recruit passed away during a training exercise on Sunday.

Daniel Lamothe, 38, of Santa Cruz became medically distressed during a joint firefighter academy training session at the Ben Lomond Training Center. The county said Lamothe received immediate medical attention from trained medical personnel on the scene, but efforts to revive him were unsuccessful.

“We mourn the passing of one of our brethren,” County Fire Chief Nate Armstrong said. “Daniel wanted to be a firefighter so that he could give back to the community where he was raised and in which he lived. His commitment to public service serves as a model for us all. We grieve along with his friends and family for this sudden and tragic loss.”

Photo Courtesy of Stellar Corpses.

The county said that an autopsy will confirm his cause of death.

A band called Stellar Corpses and the county confirmed Dan Lamothe was a co-founder of the band.