Santa Cruz County volunteer recruit firefighter dies during training exercise
BEN LOMOND, Calif. (KION-TV)- Santa Cruz County said that a Santa Cruz County Fire Department volunteer recruit passed away during a training exercise on Sunday.
Daniel Lamothe, 38, of Santa Cruz became medically distressed during a joint firefighter academy training session at the Ben Lomond Training Center. The county said Lamothe received immediate medical attention from trained medical personnel on the scene, but efforts to revive him were unsuccessful.
“We mourn the passing of one of our brethren,” County Fire Chief Nate Armstrong said. “Daniel wanted to be a firefighter so that he could give back to the community where he was raised and in which he lived. His commitment to public service serves as a model for us all. We grieve along with his friends and family for this sudden and tragic loss.”
The county said that an autopsy will confirm his cause of death.
A band called Stellar Corpses and the county confirmed Dan Lamothe was a co-founder of the band.
So incredibly sad to hear about the passing of our former bassist and co-founder, Dan “Mothman” Lamothe. There’s no words to describe the flood of emotions right now. Life is already so short, but Dan went way to soon.
He was a close friend for many many years and we went through a lot together. I will always remember him as the 16 year old psychobilly kid I met at a Tiger Army show at the Santa Cruz Vets Hall. I asked him if he wanted to start a band with me and a few years later we got to share the stage with them.
So many amazing moments we experienced together playing music with the bands that inspired us. Our dreams and music and memories will never die. Rest in Peace my friend.Stellar Corpses