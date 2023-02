SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Seaside Police announced that a prayer vigil will honor Tyre Nichols and ask for overall peace on Tuesday, Feb. 7.

The Monterey/Seaside Ministerial Alliance will host the event at Bethel Baptist Church located at 390 Elm Avenue from 5:45 p.m. to 7 p.m.

"We will hear from our faith-based leaders, community members, and our police," said Seaside Police. "All are welcome."