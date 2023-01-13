Iran’s FM says talks with Saudis could restore relations

BEIRUT (AP) — Iran’s foreign minister says talks with regional rival Saudi Arabia are continuing and could eventually restore diplomatic relations that were severed years ago. Hossein Amirabdollahian told reporters in Beirut Friday that he met with his Saudi counterpart during a conference in Jordan last month. It ws the highest-level encounter between the two countries since they cut relations seven years ago. Sunni powerhouse Saudi Arabia and Iran, which is majority Shiite, have been at odds since Iran’s 1979 Islamic Revolution, but relations worsened after the 2016 execution of Shiite cleric Nimr al-Nimr by Riyadh.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.