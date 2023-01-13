CHP Officer saves three inside car teetering over cliff at Boulder Creek

BOULDER CREEK, Calif. (KION-TV)- A California Highway Patrol Officer saved three people from falling over a cliff at 855 Old Mill Road on Friday.

CHP Santa Cruz Officer Murphy arrived and calmly instructed them to leave the car safely. Nobody was hurt, and all three escaped the car.

CHP Santa Cruz said the three occupants were women ages 27, 35 and 56. It is unknown who the driver was.

CHP said the rainy weather might have impacted them driving off the cliff.

CHP reminds people to drive only if necessary. Slow down, be aware of your surroundings, and give enough space between yourself and surrounding vehicles.