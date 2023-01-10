Family in Watsonville neighborhood dealing with flooding

WATSONVILLE, CALIF. (KION-TV)- There's flooding again on College Road. For people who call home, there's the pressure of leaving their homes like for Chinaberry Justus.

“It's super frustrating,” Justus said. “You never know if you got the right stuff. You never know. Like, for instance, we got evacuated this morning and we forgot my mom's medicine, so I had to come back and that's why I was walking through.”

The rain and flood got so bad on College Road that connecting streets also felt these impacts. Dogwood Driveis one of those streets. Victor Cortes on Dogwood explained what he did for his family the minute he felt water creeping into their home.

“We saw the creek from the back of our house rising up slowly and getting to our house,” Cortes said. “So we left. Our family is safe now. And I just came back to check out.”

Both Cortes and Justus hope their homes will stay just the way they left them.

“I took a video when I was leaving, literally saying, I wonder what you're going to look like when I get back,” Justus said. “I don't know. You know, we took the things that we thought were most important to us, that we could carry with us this morning and the other stuff. We just hope that it will be there or we won't miss it.”

These homeowners also have a warning for people who simply want to witness the flooding.

Cortes gave some advice saying to “Stay out of the flood areas. It’ll make things worse for the people that live there.”

Not only for people who need the roads clear for evacuation but for any emergency crews who are monitoring the situation.