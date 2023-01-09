Oakland Zoo helping second Santa Cruz County cub

OAKLAND, Calif. (KION-TV)- Oakland Zoo has a second mountain lion cub to keep Holly company!

Hazel was rescued by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife after being spotted by a resident in Soquel Sunday. Hazel's mother was determined not to be nearby, and she was captured and taken to the Oakland Zoo.

Hazel was determined to be four to five months old and was 12 pounds underweight. She was suffering from severe anemia and hypoglycemia, said the zoo.

Hazel is being taken care of by staff and is getting much-needed fluids. Monday morning, Hazel is showing improvement and her vitals have slightly improved.