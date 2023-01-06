Police: Seaside student stabs student at a middle school
SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Seaside Police said they responded to a call of a stabbing at a local middle school Friday.
At 1:08 p.m., police arrived and found a student with minor injuries at Community Day Middle School. Police said a student stabbed another student.
Police added that over the past year they, " have seen an increase in youth related violence."
"We will be working closely with the Monterey Peninsula School District, Seaside Family & Community Support Team, and community leaders to collaborate on measures to reduce youth violence and increase school safety," said Seaside Police.
The safety and well-being of our students and staff are a top priority. An incident occurred between two students on our Community Day Middle School at the Educational Options Campus late this afternoon. Law enforcement was contacted and the situation was immediately controlled. The District will work collaboratively with law enforcement to investigate the incident fully and respond accordingly.Monterey Peninsula Unified School District