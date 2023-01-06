Police: Seaside student stabs student at a middle school

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Seaside Police said they responded to a call of a stabbing at a local middle school Friday.

At 1:08 p.m., police arrived and found a student with minor injuries at Community Day Middle School. Police said a student stabbed another student.

Police added that over the past year they, " have seen an increase in youth related violence."

"We will be working closely with the Monterey Peninsula School District, Seaside Family & Community Support Team, and community leaders to collaborate on measures to reduce youth violence and increase school safety," said Seaside Police.