Piers in Santa Cruz County suffer significant damage

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- According to Santa Cruz County Officials the Capitola and Seacliff piers have suffered significant damage.

The county has also closed the wharf, Main Beach and Cowell Beach until further notice. The reason being the high tides and large surf along the coast.

A tidal surge was issued along Beach Dr., Las Olas Dr. and Potbelly Beach Dr by the county.

The City of Santa Cruz Public works also has to evacuate the Wharf and parts of West Cliff Drive. Public works said that West Cliff Dr. will be closed from Pelton to Almar due to intense waves, high wind advisories and such.

All theses closures will be in place until further notice. Emergency and Warf crews will remain onsite.