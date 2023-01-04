Santa Cruz evacuation orders, warnings and shelters

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- Santa Cruz County has released several evacuation orders as they prepare for then next big storm to hit the area.

Evacuation Orders have been listed for the following area in Santa Cruz County:

Whitehouse Canyon and chalks road area.

Watsonville: Bridge Street from Walker and Sakata Lane to East Lake and Arce Street. Also includes Ann Soldo Elementary and Watsonville High Areas.

Evacuation Warnings:

Watsonville: Riverside, Holohan and College Roads. Includes Cutter Drive.

Freedom Boulevard from Corralitos Road to Buena Vista Road.

Beach Drive in Seacliff and Rio Del Mar to Highway 1 and Sumner Avenue plus State Park Drive. Capitola: 41st avenue to bay avenue and Capitola avenue.

Soquel: Prescott, Glenn Haven and Cherryvale Areas to Highway 1. Soquel Drive neighborhoods from Commercial Way to Park Avenue. Ocean Street extension from Crossing Street and Graham Hill Road to Fire Access road.

Felton: River Road and Graham Hill Road through Felton Roaring Camp.

Highway 9: Oxtail Road to Keystone Way

Hawks Hill and Weston Road to Oneta Way. Also Wakefield Way.

Alta Vista Drive to Clear Creek Road. Also Monan Way and Prospect Avenue. Includes Highway 9 from Brookdale Post Office to Lorenzo Avenue.

Weston Road. There is a high probability that the main access to the Weston Road neighborhood will be compromised, said the county.

Santa Cruz Shelters:

Cesar Chavez Middle School, 440 Arthur Rd, Watsonville, shelter currently open, beds available

Santa Cruz Bible Church, 440 Frederick St, Santa Cruz, currently open, temporary evacuation point only, no beds

Live Oak Elementary, 1916 Capitola Rd, Santa Cruz, shelter opens Jan. 4 at 12:00 p.m.

For general questions regarding storm-related resources please call 831-454-2285.