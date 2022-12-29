Skip to Content
News
By
Updated
today at 1:29 PM
Published 1:28 PM

Flood Watch issued for Central Coast to New Year’s Eve night

National Weather Service

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION-TV)- The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for Northern and Central California for Friday night through New Year's Eve.

Beginning Friday at 10 p.m. to Saturday at 10 p.m., the Flood Watch will be in place.

"A series of systems will bring more rain to Northern and Central California starting late tonight and continuing through New Year’s Eve day. Rain light to moderate at times thru Friday, saturating the soils," said the NWS.

A strong Pacific storm will bring heavy rain Friday and Saturday with rapid rise on rivers, streams, and creeks.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content