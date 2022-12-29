Flood Watch issued for Central Coast to New Year’s Eve night

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION-TV)- The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for Northern and Central California for Friday night through New Year's Eve.

Beginning Friday at 10 p.m. to Saturday at 10 p.m., the Flood Watch will be in place.

"A series of systems will bring more rain to Northern and Central California starting late tonight and continuing through New Year’s Eve day. Rain light to moderate at times thru Friday, saturating the soils," said the NWS.

A strong Pacific storm will bring heavy rain Friday and Saturday with rapid rise on rivers, streams, and creeks.