Reproductive freedom officially put into California Constitution

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KION-TV)- Governor Gavin Newsom stood with state leaders Wednesday as reproductive freedom was added to the California Constitution.

This was part of Proposition 1, which state voters overwhelmingly approved in November. Now known as Senate Constitutional Amendment 10, "amends the state constitution to enshrine protections for reproductive freedom, including abortion care and contraception," per the Office of Governor Gavin Newsom.

“Californians stood up to the rollback of fundamental rights this year, ensuring women have a right to abortions and reproductive freedoms,” said Governor Newsom. “No other state responded as comprehensively as California in the wake of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade nearly 6 months ago. These fundamental rights are now protected in our state for generations to come.”

The right to reproductive freedom is officially part of the California Constitution.



This measure prohibits the state from denying or interfering with an individual's reproductive freedom in their "most intimate decisions," which includes their right to choose to have an abortion and their right to choose or refuse contraceptives.

“Since the Supreme Court’s decision in the Dobbs case this summer, California has refused to accept that anyone except an individual and their healthcare provider should be involved in making decisions about their bodies” said Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis. “I am so proud that Californians turned out and voted overwhelmingly to enshrine the right to contraception and abortion into our state constitution, ensuring California will continue to lead the nation in guaranteeing the strongest possible protections for these fundamental rights.”

The measure will take effect beginning Wednesday. To read it in its entirety, click here.