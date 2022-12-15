Skip to Content
News
By
Published 12:54 PM

Former Texas police officer found guilty of manslaughter for the shooting death of Atatiana Jefferson at her home

Defendant Aaron Dean takes the stand to testify on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, during his trial for the murder of Atatiana Jefferson in Fort Worth, Texas. Dean, a former Fort Worth police officer, is accused of fatally shooting Jefferson in 2019, during an open structure call. (Amanda McCoy/Star-Telegram via AP, Pool)
Amanda McCoy/Pool/Star-Telegram/AP 15 Dec 22
Defendant Aaron Dean takes the stand to testify on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, during his trial for the murder of Atatiana Jefferson in Fort Worth, Texas. Dean, a former Fort Worth police officer, is accused of fatally shooting Jefferson in 2019, during an open structure call. (Amanda McCoy/Star-Telegram via AP, Pool)

Originally Published: 15 DEC 22 15:39 ETBy Bill Kirkos and Ray Sanchez, CNN

    (CNN) -- A former Forth Worth, Texas, police officer was found guilty of manslaughter Thursday in the 2019 shooting of 28-year-old Atatiana Jefferson in her home.

Dean, who is White,  faces up to 20 years in prison for the conviction.

His attorneys had said Dean fired in self-defense, but prosecutors argued there was no evidence he saw a gun in the Black woman's hand before firing through a bedroom window.

Jefferson's 11-year-old nephew, who was with her at the time, and Dean's police partner -- who responded with him to what they believed was a burglary -- were the primary witnesses to the shooting and testified at trial. Dean took the stand and said he fired at Jefferson because she pointed a gun at him.

This story is developing and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content