Former Texas police officer found guilty of manslaughter for the shooting death of Atatiana Jefferson at her home
Originally Published: 15 DEC 22 15:39 ETBy Bill Kirkos and Ray Sanchez, CNN
(CNN) -- A former Forth Worth, Texas, police officer was found guilty of manslaughter Thursday in the 2019 shooting of 28-year-old Atatiana Jefferson in her home.
Dean, who is White, faces up to 20 years in prison for the conviction.
His attorneys had said Dean fired in self-defense, but prosecutors argued there was no evidence he saw a gun in the Black woman's hand before firing through a bedroom window.
Jefferson's 11-year-old nephew, who was with her at the time, and Dean's police partner -- who responded with him to what they believed was a burglary -- were the primary witnesses to the shooting and testified at trial. Dean took the stand and said he fired at Jefferson because she pointed a gun at him.
This story is developing and will be updated.
