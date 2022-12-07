Skip to Content
Invasive mosquitoes detected in Santa Cruz County

CDC

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Santa Cruz County is urging citizens to dump any standing water after invasive mosquitos were detected in the county.

The county is asking people to empty potted plant saucers, bird baths and kid's toys, tires and tarps and watering/garbage cans.

The county warns these Aedes Aegypti can carry and transmit illnesses such as the Zika Virus, Chikungunya, Dengue and Yellow Fever.

For more information, call Santa Cruz County Mosquito and Vector Control at (831)-454-2590.

For more information on the Aedes Aegypti, click here.

