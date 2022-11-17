Italy church releases abuse accounting, but only for 2 years

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Italy’s Catholic bishops have provided their first-ever accounting of clergy sexual abuse. They said 89 presumed victims had reported cases to the church over the past two years, identifying 68 abusers. Italy’s main survivor advocate said the review was “shamefully” inadequate given it only covered reports to church authorities from the last two years and omitted documentary research into church archives. The report was never meant to provide an accurate or historic scope of the problem of clergy sexual abuse in Italy. That’s because Italy’s bishops never authorized such research despite pressure to follow other national Catholic Churches in Europe that have investigated decades’ worth of cases.

