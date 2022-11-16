NATO sees no Russia threat amid Poland blast investigation

BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says a blast in Poland that killed two people probably wasn’t an attack by Russia. He said Wednesday that it appears to have been caused by a Ukrainian air defense system meant to counter a Russian aerial bombardment. His remarks came after NATO envoys met for emergency talks about Tuesday’s incident in which a missile fell in Polish farmland near Ukraine’s border. Stoltenberg said Wednesday that “this is likely caused by a Ukrainian air defense missile.” He said NATO has “no indication that Russia is preparing action” against any of its 30 member countries. The blast came as Russia launched widespread aerial strikes across Ukraine and immediately sparked concern that Moscow might be broadening the war.

