Cold, Dry Nights

Showers will then linger into Wednesday as a potent storm system moves through the region. Then, expect cool & dry conditions for the remainder of the week. There is some potential for another system on Saturday, but models are trending dryer. I wouldn’t change any of your plans at this point. Temperatures will warm slightly through the weekend into next week.



AIR QUALITY: GOOD

Overnight: Mostly clear skies, with chilly lows in the low 40s near the coast, low 40s and 30s inland. Winds calm.



***HARD FREEZE WARNING***

… in effect for the higher valleys of San Benito County, and the southern valleys of Monterey County from midnight tonight through 9AM Thursday.



*Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26F to 28F expected.



*Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.



Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

**FROST ADVISORY**

… in effect from midnight to 9am Thursday for interior Monterey, San Benito, and Santa Cruz Counties, including the Salinas Valley, Hollister Valley, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley.



*Temperatures of 35 or colder will result in frost formation.

* Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.

*Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.



Thursday: Mostly sunny and slightly warmer, but still cool for this time of year. Highs in the 50s to low 60s.



Extended: Friday morning will be the coldest of the next seven days with patchy frost for inland valleys. However, expect a warmer, sunny day. Highs will remain below normal, but will be warmer than the previous days. The warming trend will continue into the weekend, though a weak front may bring some light rain on Saturday.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 47ºF

HIGH: 67ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 42ºF

HIGH: 71ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for November 17th – 23rd calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Weak La Niña into the Winter



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with “Extreme Drought” in southern San Benito and southeastern Monterey Counties. The southeastern third of San Benito County has been upgraded to “Exceptional Drought”