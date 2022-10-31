Skip to Content
Third shark encounter of year in Pacific Grove, latest one at Otter Point

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Pacific Grove Police told KION that they are investigating their third shark encounter of the year on Monday.

According to the reporting party, this occurred at Otter Point around 5:17 p.m., about 100 yards offshore.

Read more: Pacific Grove great white shark bite survivor discharged from hospital

Police say a surfer was bumped off their board and they then swam safely to shore. There are no reports of any bites to a person or the board.

Fish and Wildlife have received the board to gather possible DNA to identify the type of shark that was encountered.

Read more: Great white shark determined to have bit paddleboarder at Lovers Point Beach

Police say they will not close the area but will have signs up warning people of shark activity.

