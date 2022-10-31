Third shark encounter of year in Pacific Grove, latest one at Otter Point

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Pacific Grove Police told KION that they are investigating their third shark encounter of the year on Monday.

According to the reporting party, this occurred at Otter Point around 5:17 p.m., about 100 yards offshore.

Police say a surfer was bumped off their board and they then swam safely to shore. There are no reports of any bites to a person or the board.

Fish and Wildlife have received the board to gather possible DNA to identify the type of shark that was encountered.

Police say they will not close the area but will have signs up warning people of shark activity.